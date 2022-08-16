Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 1,564,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,896. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

