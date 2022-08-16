Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $12.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.46. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.