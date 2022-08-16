Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $12.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.46. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

