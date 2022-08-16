Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

