Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

