Einsteinium Price Up 12.3% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $920.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,776,055 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

