Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 126,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,500. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

