eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eGain by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eGain

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

