Efinity Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $27.77 million and $2.58 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068055 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.