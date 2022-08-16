Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,190. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

