Edward S. Lampert Sells 150,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,512,190.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 340,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,147. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

