Edward S. Lampert Sells 150,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,512,190.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AN traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 340,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,147. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
