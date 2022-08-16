Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 44,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,728,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,795 shares of company stock worth $82,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

