easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.0 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

EJTTF remained flat at $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.67.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

