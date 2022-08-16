Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $479.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

