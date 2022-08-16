Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

GRF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,427.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,356,300.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

