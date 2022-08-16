e-Gulden 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $56.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00255980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000398 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,943 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,786 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

