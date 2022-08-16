DXdao Price Tops $451.31 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. DXdao has a market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $4,764.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $451.31 or 0.01876416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00485948 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00254234 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

