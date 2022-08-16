Dusk Network Hits Market Cap of $65.43 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $65.43 million and $7.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

