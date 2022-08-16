Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

