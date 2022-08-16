DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 867,963 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DRDGOLD worth $67,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 317.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRD stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRDGOLD Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.