DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $168,612.58 and $7.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00485738 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.50 or 0.01879156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001874 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

