Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DOUG traded down 0.06 on Monday, reaching 5.93. The company had a trading volume of 219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 5.37 and its 200-day moving average is 6.22. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 4.57 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Douglas Elliman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 213,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.64 per share, with a total value of 28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,133 shares of company stock worth $133,827 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

