Donald R. Parfet Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.0 %

KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 7,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,154. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.