Donald R. Parfet Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kelly Services Trading Up 2.0 %
KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 7,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,154. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
