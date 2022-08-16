Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

