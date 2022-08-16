Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,614. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

