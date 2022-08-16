Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Direct Digital Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DRCT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

