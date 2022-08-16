Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
Direct Digital Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of DRCT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.