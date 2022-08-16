Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,466. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

