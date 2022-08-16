Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $16.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.62. The stock had a trading volume of 297,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $167.03 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

