DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 31,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $212,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

