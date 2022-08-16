Digitalcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $94,301.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.80 or 0.07889516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00171363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00254384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00706737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00570102 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005394 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,369,011 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

