Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DFFN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
