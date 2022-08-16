Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

