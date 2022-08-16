DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 101,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.