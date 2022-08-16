Dfyn Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036746 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 138,188,675 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.