DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

