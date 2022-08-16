Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.