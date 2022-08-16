Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

