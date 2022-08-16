Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €26.38 ($26.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €25.84 ($26.37).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.