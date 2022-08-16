Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €8.21 ($8.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

