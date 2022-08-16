Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,258,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,828,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Fulop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 98,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.50. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $7,410,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $4,279,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $3,713,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

