Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,690 ($32.50) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
