Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLN. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

Derwent London Stock Up 0.2 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,748 ($33.20) on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,765.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,984.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.