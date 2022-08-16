Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLN. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Up 0.2 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,748 ($33.20) on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,765.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,984.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.