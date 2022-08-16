DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $23.50 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $301,516.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
