DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,154. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

