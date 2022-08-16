Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,035. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

