Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €72.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.50 ($73.98) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DHER traded down €0.20 ($0.20) on Tuesday, reaching €49.96 ($50.98). 487,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.55 and a 200-day moving average of €40.82.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

