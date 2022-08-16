DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $855,477.00

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $61.65 million and $855,477.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $110.28 or 0.00458435 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003941 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127953 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035871 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.
About DeFi Pulse Index
DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.
Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
