Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.