DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE DCP opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

