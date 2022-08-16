David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA UOCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

