David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys 513 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,174. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

