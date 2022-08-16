David Barron Buys 5,000 Shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) insider David Barron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($12,626.87).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 212 ($2.56). 89,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,590. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.09 million and a PE ratio of 875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.57).

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

